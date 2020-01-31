Quality rice through PDS from April 1

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies to supply quality rice in packets under the Public Distribution System (PDS) from April 1.

At a review meeting on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that supply of quality rice should be ensured in all 175 Assembly constituencies.

Packing units

He instructed the officials that 99 packing units (41 by the department and the remaining in PPP mode) be set up at 30 places with a capacity to pack 2,000 tonnes per month.

The officials told the Chief Minister that 26.63 lakh tonnes of rice was required for the scheme, and that 28.74 lakh tonnes would be available from the kharif and rabi harvests.

The Chief Minister examined a few samples of rice gathered from Srikakulam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Kadapa districts.

He suggested to the Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao to ensure that staff and vehicles were readied for implementing the scheme.