Quality power will be ensured to farmers: Kakani

May 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NELLORE

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Sunday said that the YSR Congress Party government would ensure quality power (without fluctuations) to farmers and other consumers by regularly upgrading the power infrastructure.

Inaugurating a 33/11 KV substation at Thoderu village near Podalakur, along with Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy and MLC Meruga Murali, he said he was happy to dedicate the substation on the death anniversary of his father K. Ramana Reddy, who served the public for six decades in various capacities, including the president of Podalakur Mandal Samiti, a post he held for 18 years.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy, the two-time MLA from Sarvepalli, said he would make the best use of the opportunities provided by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and work towards developing Nellore and other parts of the State.

He thanked the Chief Minister and Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and former Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who had given the green light for upgrading the power infrastructure.

Mr. Gurumoorthy said the substation, installed at ₹2.60 crore, would go a long way in ensuring uninterrupted power to farmers and other sections of the people.