Quality of Godavari water will be tested: MP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

12 December 2020 06:40 IST

In view of the mystery illness cases in Eluru in West Godavari district, the water being drawn from the Godavari to cater to the consumption needs of Rajamahendravaram city in East Godavari district will be tested for its quality at the laboratories of the Central Water Commission (CWC), according to MP M. Bharat.

In a release on Friday, Mr. Bharat said, “Officials from the Food Safety, Groundwater, Pollution Control Board and Rural Water Supply departments have been directed to collect the water samples from the Godavari from different locations for the purpose. The precautionary measure is aimed at continuing the supply without leading to any health complications.”

“The CWC authorities have been requested to extend technical support,” he added.

