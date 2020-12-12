Andhra Pradesh

Quality of Godavari water will be tested: MP

In view of the mystery illness cases in Eluru in West Godavari district, the water being drawn from the Godavari to cater to the consumption needs of Rajamahendravaram city in East Godavari district will be tested for its quality at the laboratories of the Central Water Commission (CWC), according to MP M. Bharat.

In a release on Friday, Mr. Bharat said, “Officials from the Food Safety, Groundwater, Pollution Control Board and Rural Water Supply departments have been directed to collect the water samples from the Godavari from different locations for the purpose. The precautionary measure is aimed at continuing the supply without leading to any health complications.”

“The CWC authorities have been requested to extend technical support,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2020 6:41:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/quality-of-godavari-water-will-be-tested-mp/article33312479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY