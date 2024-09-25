Quality ghee being used to prepare laddus, measures being taken to prevent landslides: Kanaka Durga temple management

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam has said it was doing everything to ensure that quality ghee was used to prepare prasadams at potu, the temple kitchen. The statement comes in the wake of reports that adulterated ghee was used to prepare laddus at the Tirumala temple.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer (E.O.) K.S. Rama Rao said the temple procures ghee from Vijaya Dairy, and it is tested twice — once at a private lab and another at a government one. The temple uses 16,000 to 18,000 litres of ghee a month and spends about ₹580 a kg of ghee, he said, adding that there is no problem regarding the ghee and laddu prasadams at the temple.

Preventing landslides

Asked about the landslides atop Indrakeeladri, Mr. Rama Rao said that experts from National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM), an autonomous Research Institute under the Ministry of Mines, visited Indrakeeladri recently and said there was no impending danger, except at one location — near Om Turning. They, however, made some suggestions, including covering the area with sand so that, even if a landslide occurs, the boulders would get trapped in the sand and not roll down onto the ghat road, the experts had said.

The hill strengthening work, which the temple management had begun earlier, is continuing. As a part of this, double-twisted steel wire mesh is being laid in two layers at a height of 25 meters around the hill side, which will prevent landslides and stop the boulders from rolling down to the ghat road. The temple was spending ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore a yearfor this.

The wire mesh laying began on the suggestion of an expert panel, constituted after boulders rolled down the hill and fell on a shed near Mouna Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri, minutes before the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was to arrive at the temple to offer silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga during Dasara in 2020.

The panel, comprising IIT-Kanpur professor M.R. Madhav, geologist Trimurthi Raju, retired engineer-in-chief Kondala Rao, and Indian Institute of Science professor G.L. Siva Kumar Babu, was constituted to identify high-risk spots around the temple.