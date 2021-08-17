Quality education for all has become a reality: Minister

CHITTOOR

17 August 2021 01:39 IST

‘16,345 schools in State given a facelift under the Nadu-Nedu first phase’

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu project had ushered in revolutionary changes in the annals of school education in Andhra Pradesh, and that the dreams of the poor to have quality education for their children has now become a reality.

Launching the second phase of the Vidya-Deevena scheme at ZP High School at Kallur village in Pulicharla mandal, the Minister said as many as 16,345 schools had been given a facelift under the Nadu-Nedu first phase in the State, and other schools would be covered on a war-footing in the second and third phases.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said about 20,000 Jagananna Colonies were coming up in the State and each of the colonies would be like a municipality. “Each colony will have a full-fledged infrastructure and have everything from elementary school to junior college. Grounding of 16 medical colleges in the State in just one go is a remarkable achievement,” the Minister said.

The Minister said ₹100 crore would be spent on construction of Rythu Barosa Kendras, health clinics and digital libraries in Chittoor district.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy said that the English medium education would play a crucial role in imparting quality and competitive education to the poor students and to make them fit to address the challenges in achieving success in job-hunts.