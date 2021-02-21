Quality being compromised by D.Ed colleges: panel chief

AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman K. Kantha Rao on Saturday expressed displeasure over gross violation of the rule book by Diploma in Education (D.Ed) colleges in the State.

At a press conference here, Justice Kantha Rao said key aspects such as quality standards, eligibility and expertise were being compromised in appointment of teachers.

Taking exception to what he called ‘indiscriminate violation of norms’ in making spot admissions by these colleges, he said representatives of only 350 of the 770 D.Ed colleges that were asked to participate in the document-verification process by the commission, had showed up. Of the ones who attended, most had failed to maintain minimum standards.

He said the commission members and its team had thoroughly verified their documents in two phases in the last six days. The colleges were found to be resorting to irregularities in student and teacher attendance, conduct of practical exams and the facilities in their institutions. Some of the colleges had volunteered to close down, he said, adding that the commission’s team would inspect the remaining colleges that failed to show up.

Justice Kantha Rao said the commission would inspect 60% of the colleges and recommend strong action against the ones resorting to malpractices.