Quality being compromised by D.Ed colleges: panel chief

AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman K. Kantha Rao on Saturday expressed displeasure over gross violation of the rule book by Diploma in Education (D.Ed) colleges in the State.
At a press conference here, Justice Kantha Rao said key aspects such as quality standards, eligibility and expertise were being compromised in appointment of teachers.
Taking exception to what he called ‘indiscriminate violation of norms’ in making spot admissions by these colleges, he said representatives of only 350 of the 770 D.Ed colleges that were asked to participate in the document-verification process by the commission, had showed up. Of the ones who attended, most had failed to maintain minimum standards.
He said the commission members and its team had thoroughly verified their documents in two phases in the last six days. The colleges were found to be resorting to irregularities in student and teacher attendance, conduct of practical exams and the facilities in their institutions. Some of the colleges had volunteered to close down, he said, adding that the commission’s team would inspect the remaining colleges that failed to show up.
Justice Kantha Rao said the commission would inspect 60% of the colleges and recommend strong action against the ones resorting to malpractices.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath