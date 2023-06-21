June 21, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - ALLAGADDA (NANDYAL DT.)

The Allagadda Police arrested two persons, including a quack, on June 20 for allegedly coercing four women of a family from Chagalamarri into nude worship under the pretext of treating the illness of one of their husbands.

One of the victims contacted the accused, Battaluri Lakshmi Nagamma, from Mutthaluru of Rudravaram mandal, seeking treatment for her husband. Nagamma performed some rituals and collected ₹3 lakh from the woman, but when her husband’s health did not improve, she approached Nagamma again, said Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Venkataramaiah.

Nagamma then took the victim to a quack, Polur Mohammed Hussain, who coerced the woman into performing nude worship. He also collected ₹6 lakh from them. She was asked to bring three other women from her family for the ritual, said the police.

Hussain allegedly molested all four women under the pretext of performing nude worship without each other’s knowledge. When one of the victims grew suspicious and countered Hussain, he tried to assault her sexually. However, she managed to escape and reported the incident to the police at 6.30 a.m. on Monday.

The police, after investigation, took both the accused into custody and produced them before the Magistrate Court, which remanded them to 14 days judicial custody. The DSP has appealed to the public not to believe in such quacks and inform them of anyone resorting to such illegal activities.