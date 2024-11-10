 />
QCFI Tirupati chapter’s tenth anniversary concludes

Published - November 10, 2024 11:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari presenting the ‘Ramachandra Naidu Galla Lifetime Achievement award 2024’ to former director of BIRRD, G. Jagadish, at the tenth anniversary of Quality Circle Forum of India’s Tirupati chapter on Friday.

Former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari presenting the 'Ramachandra Naidu Galla Lifetime Achievement award 2024' to former director of BIRRD, G. Jagadish, at the tenth anniversary of Quality Circle Forum of India's Tirupati chapter on Friday.

The two-day event marking the tenth anniversary of Quality Circle Forum of India’s (QCFI) Tirupati chapter came to a close on Friday, with 2,000 delegates formed into 303 teams from across India participating.

In recognition of the pivotal role played by the Amara Raja group and its founder chairman Ramachandra Naidu Galla, the chapter introduced an award in his name — ‘Ramachandra Naidu Galla Lifetime Achievement Award 2024’ — to be presented to achievers in chosen fields.

G. Jagadish, former director of the TTD’s Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation of the Disabled (BIRRD), received the second such award, which was presented by former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari at the event on Friday. It may be recalled that the first award was presented last year to technocrat J.A. Chowdary.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Aruna Kumari hailed the QCFI’s Tirupati chapter for having grown as one of the biggest chapters in India, laying emphasis on adherence to quality standards. “Our event provided a platform for participants to provide solutions to various quality-related issues observed by companies”, said the chapter’s Chairman G. Jaganmohan. Gold and silver medals were presented to the winners based on the effectiveness of their solutions, while twenty teams received ‘Best Circle’ awards.

APIIC Chief General Manager I.L. Ram, SV Colleges Chairman A. Gangi Reddy, Hotel Bliss Chairman M. Balakrishna Reddy, Amara Raja Chief Finance Officer Dilli Babu, Rockman Company’s Chief General Manager Jagadish took part.

