Qawali brings curtains on Urus festival at Renigunta

March 12, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Anwar Jany Qawal and Sultan Naza Qawal of Mumbai perform Qawali at the 64th annual Sandal Urus at Ghousia Ashram in Tirupati’s Renigunta on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The annual ‘Sandal Urus’ celebrations at Ghousia Ashram in Renigunta came to a grand conclusion here on Sunday.

The 64 th Urus of Hazrath Mahaboob Subhani Sulthanul Auliya also coincided with the 14 th Urus of Hazarath Hayath Ali Sha Qadari, who lived and breathed his last in Renigunta last decade. Founder of the Ghousia Ashram, he was fondly called ‘Miriyala Baba’, as he offered pepper as prasadam, which, his devotees believed, cured ailments.

The large gathering in the little town is often considered as a symbol of communal harmony as Hindus in the locality sponsor the event.

The ‘Fakir Jarab’ were carried in a procession from the residence of T. Damu Reddy, the trustee of Yellamma temple, whereas the sandal ‘Fateha’ was performed by Hazrat Sayyad Shali Ahmed Khadari Bhagdadi, head of the Tirupati Qadariya Peetham.

The Qawali organised by the troupes of Anwar Jany Qawal and Sultan Naza Qawal, both from Mumbai, were the highlight of the three-day festival. Both sang numbers on the glory of Allah as well as the Prophet.

