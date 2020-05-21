Andhra Pradesh

Python triggers panic in temple town

Shopkeepers at Papavinasanam Theertham, located five km from the temple town amid the thick Tirumala forests, got the scare of their lives after finding a reticulated python resting comfortably in a shop.

A handful of shopkeepers had come down to the area to check on their shops, which were closed for close to two months since the beginning of the lockdown. One of the shopkeepers who was cleaning his shop let out a cry after finding the reptile tucked beneath a wooden plank. Other shopkeepers rushed to the spot after the man raised an alarm, and alerted by the commotion, the python slithered off into the bushes behind the shop.

Instances of thefts and wild boars sneaking into the market have also been on the rise atop the temple town during the lockdown.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:50:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/python-triggers-panic-in-temple-town/article31645058.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY