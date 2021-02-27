Andhra PradeshPALAKOL (WEST GODAVARI) 27 February 2021 00:36 IST
Python rescued, released into forests
Police rescued a python from a person at Lakshmi Nagar in the town and took one K. Gangajalam into custody.
On receiving information from local residents, police visited the house of Gangajalam and recovered the eight-foot-long reptile. During questioning, the family members said the python was brought from Military Madhavaram village and was kept in a room.
Police alerted the Forest Department personnel, who released it into the wild at Nallajarla on Thursday.
A snake charmer, Bhagwan, had brought the python which was safely released into the forests, said the Palakol police.
