Pydithalli hundi nets 86 grams gold, ₹33 lakh cash

The Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple hundi netted cash offerings of ₹33.21 lakh from devotees in the last couple of days as the Fort City wore a festive look with the celebration of Tollellu and Sirimanotsavam, the two most auspicious festivals of the presiding deity.

Pilgrims offered 86 grams of gold and 600 grams of silver in all, according to the temple executive officer G.V.S.S.R. Subramanya Swamy.

Pydithalli Ammavari's first temple, also called Chaduru Gudi, received ₹4.66 lakh in cash, three grams of gold and 150 grams of silver the last few days. Temple authorities said the collections would be used for the development of both temples as per Endowments norms.