Pydithalli hundi nets 86 grams gold, ₹33 lakh cash

The Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple hundi netted cash offerings of ₹33.21 lakh from devotees in the last couple of days as the Fort City wore a festive look with the celebration of Tollellu and Sirimanotsavam, the two most auspicious festivals of the presiding deity.
Pilgrims offered 86 grams of gold and 600 grams of silver in all, according to the temple executive officer G.V.S.S.R. Subramanya Swamy.
Pydithalli Ammavari's first temple, also called Chaduru Gudi, received ₹4.66 lakh in cash, three grams of gold and 150 grams of silver the last few days. Temple authorities said the collections would be used for the development of both temples as per Endowments norms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor