Pvt. schools, jr. colleges lacking in standards, facilities, says panel

Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHER&MC) which inspected many schools and junior colleges in the State, opined that some private institutions are not maintaining standards and are not running as per the government norms. In some private schools and colleges, the managements were not providing drinking water, toilets, first-aid kits, play grounds and stuffed the children in congested rooms.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Monday, commission Chairman Justice R. Kanta Rao said the APHER&MC inspected about 260 private schools and junior colleges on February 13 and 14, and found that many institutions were collecting excess fee and were not ensuring quality, hygiene and standards.

“All the schools, including the CBSE and other institutions, running in the State should follow the guidelines of the government. But some schools and junior colleges are acting inhuman and are running with poor infrastructure,” the Chairman observed.

Students under stress

Vice-chairperson Vijayasarada Reddy said that students were subjected to stress and, in some institutions, were being given corporal punishment. In some schools and colleges the teaching staff were not qualified, she said.

Secretary Aluru Sambasiva Reddy said the commission observed many violations and a report would be submitted to the government soon. Students, particularly girls, were facing severe inconvenience due to insufficient toilets, he said.

“Some schools are conducting extra classes for even primary sections. Sanitation was very poor in some institutions,” Mr. Reddy said adding that notices would be served to some institutions and action would be recommended some other schools and colleges.