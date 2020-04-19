Andhra Pradesh

Pvt. schools in Andhra Pradesh told to pay salaries to staff

Responding to a complaint that 90% of the staff working in private unaided schools were not paid salaries for the month of March and that in order to avoid the payments, the managements were planning to retrench them, Commissioner of School Education, V. Chinaveerabhadrudu, has asked the Regional Joint Directors in the department and the District Education Officers to instruct such managements to make payment to the teachers.

He said there should not be any deductions in the salaries since schools were closed under lockdown.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 8:19:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pvt-schools-in-andhra-pradesh-told-to-pay-salaries-to-staff/article31380182.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY