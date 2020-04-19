Pvt. schools in Andhra Pradesh told to pay salaries to staff

Responding to a complaint that 90% of the staff working in private unaided schools were not paid salaries for the month of March and that in order to avoid the payments, the managements were planning to retrench them, Commissioner of School Education, V. Chinaveerabhadrudu, has asked the Regional Joint Directors in the department and the District Education Officers to instruct such managements to make payment to the teachers.
He said there should not be any deductions in the salaries since schools were closed under lockdown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.