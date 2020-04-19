Pvt. schools in Andhra Pradesh told to pay salaries to staff

Responding to a complaint that 90% of the staff working in private unaided schools were not paid salaries for the month of March and that in order to avoid the payments, the managements were planning to retrench them, Commissioner of School Education, V. Chinaveerabhadrudu, has asked the Regional Joint Directors in the department and the District Education Officers to instruct such managements to make payment to the teachers.

He said there should not be any deductions in the salaries since schools were closed under lockdown.