Andhra Pradesh

Pvt. schools get more time for renewal

The School Education Department has asked the government to extend the last date till October 31, for submission of applications by private aided and unaided school managements for renewal of recognition to their institutions for the academic year 2020-21.

In a statement, Director, School Education, V. Chinaveerabhadrudu, said this would allow private school managements to submit physically their applications to the respective Regional Educational Joint Directors or the officials of the district education department.

He said the managements seeking renewal of recognition to their institutions could submit applications in online or offline mode. He said the department would consider proposals of establishing new schools only if the applications were submitted before April 30 this year. The applications received after that, would be considered for the academic year 2021-22, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2020 8:58:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pvt-schools-get-more-time-for-renewal/article32475414.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story