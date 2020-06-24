Pvt. school managements warned against harassing teachers

Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman R. Kantha Rao on Wednesday warned private school managements against violating rules.

Addressing a video-conference with other Commission members, he said there were reports of private managements sending teaching staff to the students’ houses to mobilise admissions. He said the Commission had received reports that in some private schools and colleges, the managements had the practice of linking the teachers’ salaries to number of admissions they mobilised.

The former Judge said people were already facing miseries due to the Coronavirus lockdown and such harassment by their employers would only compound their woes. He warned that the Commission would cancel recognition for the educational institution resorting to such unlawful activities.

Complaints

Mr. Kantha Rao said anybody could report to the Commission such incidents by reaching out to it through its official portal apsermc.gov.in by lodging their grievances.

Referring to reports of students’ harassment in private schools, he said the Commission had come to know that a few managements refused to issue transfer certificate to students who were unable to pay their full fees. Mr. Kantha Rao said such acts would not be tolerated and stringent action would be initiated against such managements.

He said the GO MS No. 1 relating to recognition and renewal of recognition of private schools was being amended to make it more relevant. This would facilitate development of good infrastructure in all schools thus benefitting the students.

Teaching staff

Admitting serious shortage of teaching staff in government schools, Mr. Kantha Rao said the Commission had recommended to the government to bring back the large number of teachers who were on deputation or on Foreign Service, to address the issue.

Mr. Kantha Rao suggested that Spoken English be included in the subjects that were being taught to the children through TV channel telecast during the ongoing lockdown period as it would ready the children for the English medium schools in the fresh academic year.

Commission Vice-Chairperson Vijaya Sarada Reddy, Secretary Sambasiva Reddy and Commission members were present.