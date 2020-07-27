Pvt. hospitals violating pricing norms may face closure: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

27 July 2020 23:45 IST

‘A website is being developed to share info on bed availability’

Reiterating the government’s resolve to fight the coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, who also holds the health portfolio, has warned the private hospitals of stringent action for violating the pricing norms.

Addressing to the media here on Monday, Mr. Srinivas said that some hospitals were creating artificial demand by turning down the patients.

Advertising

Advertising

“All private hospitals must adhere to the pricing norms for beds. Some hospitals have already been warned against charging more than the rate decided by the government. The hospitals may face closure if they continue to violate the norms,” warned Mr. Srinivas.

More than 39,051 beds including 4,300 in the ICUs are available in 138 COVID hospitals and 46,698 beds are available in the COVID Care Centres. “A website is being developed to share the information on occupancy and vacant beds in the hospitals,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas said of the total 48,956 active COVID-19 cases, around 15,000 asymptomatic patients have been allowed home isolation and 13,992 more are being treated in designated hospitals, while the rest have been admitted to COVID Care Centres.

There are 138 COVID hospitals in the State, of which 84 are fully functional, while staff strength and infrastructure are being improved in the rest.

“The government is spending more than ₹5 crore on testing of samples per day alone. The testing capacity has increased to 50,000 samples per day,” said the Minister and attributed the rise in the positive cases to targeted testing in containment clusters.

Health infrastructure

The Minister said the State has 1,513 ventilators and 1,000 more will be procured through Central government soon.

“We have 271 X-ray machines, 22,908 pulse oxy meters, 8.60 lakh PPE kits, 7.02 lakh masks,” he said.

In addition to the five territorial COVID Care Hospitals in Chittoor, Kurnool, Krishna, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts, five more such facilities would be set up in East Godavari, West Godavari, Anantapur and Srikakulam districts, he said.

Staff recruitment

The government is also planning to recruit more staff. “More than 13,000 staff will be recruited by August 15, and another 17,000 will be hired on temporary basis,” said Mr. Srinivas, adding that 217 ‘108’ service ambulances have been engaged for shifting COVID-19 positive patients and suspects.

“People can dial 104 helpline to get their queries answered. The call centres have been instructed to provide guidance to the callers,” he said.

Referring to the delay in testing of samples, Mr. Srinivas said the laboratories are burdened with intensified testing and the authorities are trying to solve the issues.

“The government has already sought permissions from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for opening more testing laboratories in the State,” added the Minister.