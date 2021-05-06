Pvt. hospitals face action for misuse of oxygen, Remdesivir

Govt. audit exposes lapses in some COVID-designated private facilities in East Godavari

The East Godavari district authorities have decided to cancel the permission given to some private hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases for alleged commercial exploitation of the medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections being supplied by the State government.

In a joint press conference on Thursday, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said, “The audit done on the use of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections in various private designated COVID-19 hospitals has unearthed violations of the COVID-19 protocol and creation of artificial scarcity of oxygen and Remdesvir. We will soon denotify those hospitals.”

The audit has also exposed admission of COVID-19 patients beyond the permissible bed strength in certain hospitals. More than 90% of the 77 designated COVID-19 hospitals in the district are private facilities.

“A team led by Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha has already completed the audit on the use and storage of medical oxygen in the private hospitals where it had found many lapses that triggered a public outcry,” said Mr. Muralidhar.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao told The Hindu that a report has been submitted to the State government for further action against three hospitals – Team and Sanjeevani hospitals in Kakinada and Sai Hospital in Rajamahendravaram – where a ‘mismatch of Remdesivir supply and use has been reported’.

CCCs in Agency

Two COVID Care Centres (CCC) are being set up at Rampachodavaram and Chintoor in the East Godavari agency. “However, critical care will not be provided at the CCCs. Serious cases here will be shifted to Rajamahendravaram,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.

22 ambulances

Joint Collector G. Raja Kumari, monitoring COVID-19 deaths and protocol, said that a fleet of 22 Mahaprasthanam vehicles have been deployed in the district for transportation of bodies from hospitals. The price has been fixed for those seeking transportation facility for long distances.

The district authorities are seeking support from the gram panchayats to attend to the needy and perform the last rites of unclaimed bodies in villages by roping in youth organisations.