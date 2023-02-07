Pvt. engg colleges seek permission to collect higher fees

February 07, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Consortium of Private Autonomous Engineering Colleges in JNTU-Kakinada and Anantapur Region have said that due to continuous fall in admissions year after year, the revenues (tuition fees fixed by the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitory Commission (APHERMC) is not sufficient to meet the expenditure required to comply with the minimum statutory norms fixed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In a representation made to Chairman of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Hemachandra Reddy, they said private autonomous institutions were self-financing institutions and tuition fee was the only source of income for these colleges.

They sought permanent affiliation and requested Mr. Reddy to recommend to all the universities in the State to grant permanent affiliation till the UGC autonomy status was active. They appealed for repeal of the University Common Services (UCS) fees “because we are paying annual affiliation fees to the parent universities”, grant of academic autonomy as per the UGC guidelines and steps to convert the existing autonomous institutions into private universities.

They said in line with the National Education Policy-2020, degree courses in emerging areas should be introduced in engineering colleges too and urged the authorities to approve degree courses in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Block Chain Technology, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Data Sciences, Cyber Security, 3D Printing and Design, Virtual Reality (VR) and also non-technical UG and PG courses.

They also appealed to Mr. Reddy for the government nod to collect additional fee as per Sri Krishna Commission. Referring to the Facial Recognition Scheme (FRS) attendance app introduced in all institutions of higher education, they said students who were undergoing internship should be exempted from it.

Those who signed the representation included the organisation’s State president Choppa Gangi Reddy and secretary G.V.M. Mohan Kumar of the Consortium of Autonomous Engineering Colleges in JNTU-Anantapur Region, president of the consortium in Andhra University Region M.V. Koteswara Rao and secretary N. Satish Reddy.