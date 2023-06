June 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P.V.R. Reddy was sworn in as a member of the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) by its Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday.

Mr. Reddy is an IRS officer of 1986 batch working in the Customs and Central Excise Department.

APERC member Thakur Rama Singh, A.P. government Joint Secretary (energy) B.A.V.P. Kumar Reddy, APERC Secretary K. Rajabapaiah and CPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhan Reddy were present on the occasion.

