PVP seeksKesineni’sapology

YSRCP leader and Vijayawada MP candidate Potluri Veera Prasad has apparently sent notices through his advocates to sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas seeking an unconditional apology.

Mr. Prasad on Tuesday took to Twitter and posted the notice sent to Mr. Srinivas. He also said he was release the ‘teaser’ to show how a task master should be.

In the notice it was alleged that Mr. Srinivas made allegations against Mr. Prasad in YouTube channel interview. Mr. Srinivas was asked to issue an unconditional apology besides removing the link of the video of his allegations from YouTube.

Meanwhile, Mr. Srinivas posted the screenshot of Mr. Prasad’s tweet and said that he had seen many such empty threats.