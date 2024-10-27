GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PVP college students analyse traffic patterns in Vijayawada

The exercise, undertaken in partnership with the police, aims to check congestion and ensure the smooth flow of vehicles on the city roads

Published - October 27, 2024 08:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

Students and faculty from PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology on October 26 (Saturday) conducted extensive on-site surveys to analyse traffic patterns and bottlenecks that contributed to congestion in Vijayawada.

This exercise was conducted as a part of an initiative launched by the Civil Engineering Department of the college in partnership with the Bhavanipuram Traffic Police to address severe traffic issues at Chitti Nagar, Sitara Junction, and Y Junction.

Based on the outcome of the analysis, re-alignment of routes would be proposed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and ease the burden on the local infrastructure, a release issued by the college said.

The initiative aims to mitigate regular traffic congestion and optimise vehicular movement through the road intersections, it said.

After being briefed about the traffic dynamics at each location by the police personnel, the PVPSIT team identified problem areas and discussed solutions that could reduce the bottlenecks, improve safety, and streamline transit through these critical junctions.

PVPSIT principal Sivaji Babu lauded the team’s commitment to using engineering expertise for societal benefit.

Published - October 27, 2024 08:43 am IST

