P.V.G Raju’s simplicity continue to inspire future generations: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

May 02, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday said his father the late P.V.G. Raju’s simplicity and helpful nature continue to inspire future generations. He said Mr. P.V.G. Raju was the only king who converted a fort into an educational hub in the country and established many other institutions to ensure higher education to the needy. While participating as the chief guest in centenary celebrations of Mr. P.V.G. Raju, he said it was not so easy for anyone to lead a simple life in spite of having all the comforts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.