Andhra Pradesh

P.V. Ramesh’s resignation accepted

The government on Saturday accepted the resignation of retired IAS officer Dr. P.V. Ramesh from the post of Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister with effect from November 1, according to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

Dr. Ramesh was handling medical and health and education departments. A reallocation of subjects in the CMO in July left Dr. Ramesh with no specific portfolio. He had since maintained a low profile and subsequently tendered his resignation. A 1985-batch IAS officer, Dr. Ramesh was inducted into the CMO in June 2019.

