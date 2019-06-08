P.V. Ramesh appointed Special CS to Jagan

The State government has appointed senior IAS officer P.V. Ramesh as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Dr. Ramesh, a 1985 batch officer, worked as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. in New Delhi. He had also served as Special Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, Principal Secretary (Finance), Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) previously. In another G.O., the government transferred and posted J. Murali as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Disaster Management Director and ex-Officio Deputy Secretary-Revenue Prasanna Venkatesh V. was made in-charge Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Aviation Corporation Limited (APACL) until further orders. The government also issued a G.O. appointing G.V.D. Krishna Mohan as Advisor to the Government (Communications).

Meanwhile, Rajat Bhargava took over from Solomon Arokiaraj as the Principal Secretary (Industries, Infrastructure and Investment) on Friday.

A 1990 batch IAS officer, he began his career as Vijayawada Sub-Collector and worked as Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada, Collector of Anantapur, Executive Director of APIIC and Resident Commissioner of A.P. in New Delhi.