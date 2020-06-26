Putting on a brave face amid pandemic

Doctors wearing protective gear before entering a quarantine facility set up at Andhra University hostel in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 June 2020 23:38 IST

Virus threat could not deter junior doctors and PG students from joining duty

Firoz Mohammed, a PG student from Andhra Medical College was a bundle of nerves when he was tested positive for coronavirus in May.

The 26-yer-old was on duty in a designated nodal hospital for COVID-19 in the city, which was believed to be reason of him contracting the infection. After undergoing treatment for nine days in GITAM hospital, Mr. Firoz was tested negative and was shifted to the VIMS where he was put under quarantine for 14 days. His quarantine ended on June 2, Dr Firoz joined and he was back on duty the next day.

Junior Doctors and interns at the Andhra Medical College have been putting a fight against COVID-19. In the last one and a half months, as many as 13 PG students and some staff on duty have been tested positive. Many junior doctors have also put under quarantine, being the close contacts of patients.

When duty calls

“I was worried after being tested positive. I did not even inform my parents about it for some days. I am aware of the risks involved in working closely with the COVID-19 patients. Yes, I was scared, but you have to put all your inhibitions aside when duty calls. All doctors and frontline workers face this situation. Given our profession, we should be ready to face the consequences. It is all about putting a brave face,” says Mr. Firoz.

Be it taking care of patients, persons at isolation wards at King George Hospital (KGH), quarantine centres or collecting swab samples in containment zones, the healthcare professionals are discharging their duties.

Enduring stress

“There is pressure from parents and we feel stressed. Some parents even say it is better to leave the job or take a long leave at least. But, we cannot do so when thousands of people are suffering,” says N. Deepchand, president of A.P. Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA), who also underwent quarantine for 14 days before he was tested negative. He is back on duty now.

Mr. Deepchand says there are many cases when people test negative and found to have contracted the infection after some days. “News of the death of several doctors while performing COVID-19 duties across the country also disturbs us. Yet, we choose take it as a challenge,” he says.