Puttaparthi Sathya Sai Hospital gets Optical Coherence Tomography machine

December 23, 2022 07:04 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee R. J. Rathnakar inaugurating the OCT machine at Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences hospital at Puttaparthi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences, a super-speciality hospital in the new district headquarters, bought a new state-of-the-art Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine worth ₹60 lakhs to provide advanced diagnosis for the patients.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) managing trustee R. J. Rathnakar, on December 22 (Thursday), inaugurated the OCT machine, which can provide eye scans in a non-invasive method. It can be used to diagnose conditions like diabetes-related retinopathy and glaucoma.

The hospital Director Gurumurthy, Senior Consultant & Head of Ophthalmology Dr. Anuj Sharma and others were present on the occasion.

The machine has advanced features like Enhanced Depth Imaging (EDI) through which the machine can analyse beyond the layers of the retina.

Also, the system comes with a fast-track feature which helps to reduce the eye motion artefacts, thereby improving the accuracy of the diagnosis.

