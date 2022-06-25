Puttaparthi civic Commissioner ‘ends life’ in Kadapa

He went on deputation from Kadapa two months ago

The Municipal Commissioner of Puttaparthi K. Munikumar allegedly committed suicide due to work pressure by jumping in front of a goods train at the Rayachoty railway gate on Kadapa town outskirts on Saturday.

Government Railway Police circle inspector Mohammed Baba investigating the case said that Munikumar, 53, had gone to Kadapa two days ago and left his house on Friday night only to jump in front of a goods train at 3.30 a.m. on Saturday. He is survived by wife and a child.

“The goods train pilot saw him standing there from a distance and also jumping in front of the train but he could not do anything,” the CI said.

Munikumar had neither revealed anything to his family members nor left any suicide note, but had reportedly confided with his former colleagues at the Kadapa Municipal Corporation that he was unable to take the work pressure.

He was transferred on deputation to Puttaparthi two and a half months ago while he was working as a superintendent at Kadapa.

While doubts about some family disputes due to financial problems arose, no complaint was lodged or information given by any family member or relative, the police said.