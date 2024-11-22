Puttaparthi all set for Sathya Sai Baba’s 99th birth anniversary celebrations

Puttaparthi, the abode of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, is geared up for his 99th birth anniversary celebrations, while State Governor Abdul Nazir along with many other dignitaries is scheduled to take part in the event on November 23 (Saturday). Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Ratna said that elaborate arrangements are being made for the mega event.

The SP directed the police personnel drawn from the Anantapur, Tirupati and Chittoor districts on bandobast duties to extend their best services for the successful conduct of the event. Sector in-charge officers were briefed and informed about various suggestions and precautions. The SP said that the police should be vigilant and perform their duties under armed security.

The SP also said that steps should be taken to arrange vehicles in the parking places in order to avoid any traffic-related problems.

The civil police, special party police teams, bomb squad teams, sector in-charge officers and route logistics officers should be vigilant, and provide information to the higher authorities on regular developments. The SP said that a special police team has been formed to prevent chain snatching and pickpocketing given the huge rush of devotees from India and abroad. Police personnel were ordered to perform their duties in coordination with the members of the Satya Sai Seva Dal.

On the eve of the Baba’s birth anniversary celebrations, as many as six DSPs, 23 Circle Inspectors, 48 Sub-Inspectors, 500 police constables, and 200 home guards, along with armed reserve forces, are being deployed in Puttaparthi, the SP said.