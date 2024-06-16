Puthalapattu MLA assures to solve problems faced by journalists

Kalikiri Murali Mohan, a former journalist who has been elected as the MLA of Puthalapattu (SC) Assembly constituency on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket, expressed his gratitude to the media fraternity for shaping him as a journalist and ensuring his victory in the elections.

Mr. Mohan, who is one of the few working journalists to have a doctorate degree, was felicitated by the Tirupati Press Club on June 16 (Sunday) where he has a membership. He had held key positions in the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) in the past.

The MLA assured to solve the problems faced by the media and journalists by raising those at appropriate platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, veteran journalists attributed Mr. Mohan rise in journalism and politics to his passion to dream big.

Mr. Murali Mohan is the first member of the Tirupati Press Club to get elected as a legislator, said journalists R.M. Umamaheswara Rao, A. Devarajan, P. Ramachandra Reddy, P.V. Ravikumar, R. Rajendra among others.