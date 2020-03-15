Put off local body polls: experts

Sumit Bhattacharjee

15 March 2020 01:31 IST

One the one hand the threat of COVID-19 virus is looming large over the entire world, the country and the State and on the other, Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for its local body polls, which includes MPTC/ ZPTC, gram panchayat, municipalities and corporations. The elections are scheduled from March 21 to 30, including declaration of results.

But medical experts feel that the State government should take a cue from the Delhi government and postpone the elections.

Delhi government has taken some steps such as banning a gathering over 200 people at one place and closing down some schools, colleges, cinemas and shopping complexes.

During elections, there will be rallies and public gatherings and most importantly a large number will turn up at the polling booths and standing close to each other in close proximity, said a senior doctor from community medicine, King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam.

“Infections can even spread through the handling of ballot papers from an infected person,” said P.V. Sudhakar, Principal AMC.

“It is not possible for the authorities concerned to screen people and send them to the booths at polling stations. Neither do we have the manpower nor the machinery, in such a case it is advisable to postpone the elections, as most of events, including sporting events, have been cancelled or shifted beyond April 15, as safety of people should be given prime importance,” said C.V. Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences.