Put an end toviolence in Palnadu: Kodela

Condemning the series of violent incidents in Palnadu and in other parts of the State, former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take immediate steps to restore law and order in the region.

Reacting for the first time after election results were declared, Dr. Siva Prasada Rao told reporters at the party office here on Wednesday that attacks on Telugu Desam Party leaders and cadres have been increasing ever since the YSR Congress Party assumed power.

Denies charges against children

He also denied the accusations being made against his son Sivaram and daughter Poonati Vijayalakshmi.

Dr. Rao said his son has been doing business for many years, adding his children had never abused their power or position.

“I appeal to the Chief Minister to use the power vested upon him by the people to help better people’s lives and not as a tool to settle scores. The police are helpless now, and are not in a position to protect the lives of people,’’ said Dr. Siva Prasada Rao. The former Speaker said that he has been in active politics for the last 35 years and had never abused power.

“I discharged my duties as Speaker in an unbiased manner. I had even appealed to the YSRCP MLAs who were abstaining from the House, to participate in the proceedings. I worked relentlessly for the development of the Sattenapalli and Narsaraopet Assembly segments with the help of UNICEF, the World Bank and many NGOs,’’ said Dr. Siva Prasada Rao.

‘Not a healthy sign’

Former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao also condemned the cycle of violence and accused the YSRCP cadre of unleashing terror in villages.

“Everyday, we hear of stone plaques being demolished, welcome arches bearing names of leaders being vandalised, which is not a healthy sign in a democracy. We appeal to the State government to act decisively,’’ said Mr. Pulla Rao.