Put an end to ‘family parties’ in A.P.: Somu Veerraju tells people

June 26, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju on Monday urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to put an end to the “family parties” and give scope for Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Speaking at the party’s Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan here, Mr. Veerraju said development with “family parties” in power was impossible. Both the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party made tall promises on the Polavaram project but did nothing to realise the Handri Neeva and Galeru Nagari projects in the Rayalaseema region.

He said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government hijacked the Narendra Modi government’s welfare schemes by renaming them after Jagan.

