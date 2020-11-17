Pushpayagam at Tirumala Balaji temple on Nov. 21

Varada Venkateswara temple of Alattur comes under TTD fold

The annual Pushpayagam festival will be organised at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on November 21. Ankurarpanam will be performed on the previous evening.

Several quintals of flowers of varied hues will be used in the festival that will be organised in the afternoon preceded by Snapana Thirumanjanam in the morning.

Inscriptions authenticate the festival to be in vogue since 15th century and is organised seeking the blessings of the Almighty for the prosperity of the nation. The festival during the rule of various kings was observed on the seventh day of the annual Brahmotsavams till it was discontinued in the later years. It was restored in 1980 by the TTD.

In view of the annual fete, the TTD has dispensed with the performance of Kalyanotsavams, Unjal seva and Arjitha Brahmotsavams on the festival day and Sahasra Deepalankara seva the preceding evening.

Puja at Kapileswara temple

Chittoor Staff Reporter adds: On the occasion of the auspicious first Monday of the Karthika month, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) organised special pujas at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

A TTD press release said the special pujas included Sankalpam, Kalasha Puja and Ganapati Puja to commence with. Other rituals were also held for Sri Uma Maheshwara on the eve of Karthika Diksha.

Vedic scholar Sri Rani Sadasivamurthy of National Sanskrit University gave a discourse on the significance of Karthika month and the benefits of Sivarchana. Senior TTD officials were present.

Documents handed over

The merger ceremony of Sri Varada Venkateswara temple of Alattur village in Karvetinagaram mandal of Chittoor district with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was conducted on Monday morning in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, according to a release.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the ancient temple had become part of the TTD. Under the stewardship of TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, the TTD had taken up a project of constructing Srivari temples in SC, ST and BC colonies.

The Assistant Commissioner of Endowment Department Chandramouli handed over the documents of the Alattur temple to TTD officials.

The temple would be managed by the Sri Kodandaramaswami Group of temples in TTD. Senior TTD officials were present at the event.