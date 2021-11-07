Pushpak Vimanam team visits Durga temple

The crew and cast of the Telugu film ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’, headed by Anand Devarakonda and others coming out of Kanaka Durga temple after darshan, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

VIJAYAWADA

07 November 2021 00:56 IST

The cast and crew of Telugu film Pushpaka Vimanam starring Anand Devarakonda, Saanve Megghana, Geeth Saini and others visited the Kanaka Durga temple on Saturday.

The team, on a promotion tour, was here to seek the Goddess’ blessings for success of their film. Later, interacting with the media, actor Anand Devarakonda said the movie would release on November 12. “Please watch and tell us your feedback,” he said.

He said Pushpaka Vimanam is a romantic comedy directed by Damodara and it had a huge cast including Sunil, Naresh and Kireeti Damaraju among others . “The audience will feast on loads of fun watching this film . It’ll be a roller coaster ride,” he said.

He said he wanted to be choosy while selecting roles. “I want to be a good artiste than a star.” Asked if his actor brother Vijay Devarakonda helps in selection of the script, Mr. Anand said he doesn’t even look at the script. “When I said I was interested in acting, he made it clear that I should not expect any help ,” he said.

Megghana said she was happy to be part of this film. “The release of the film coincided with opening of the cinema theatres to the public after COVID. That way, we are lucky,” she said with a smile.