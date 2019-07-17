Pushpa Pallaki draws a sea of devotees

The procession of Pushpa Pallaki was organised with fervour at the temple of Lord Venkateswara as part of the annual Anivara Asthanam on Wednesday.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa, flanked by his two divine consorts mounted atop a flower-bedecked palanquin, was taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets of the hill temple. Thousands of devotees congregated on either side of the streets to catch a divine glimpse of the colorful procession that lasted for over an hour.

According to TTD garden superintendent Mr. Srinivasulu, about twenty quintals of traditional aromatic and cut flowers went into the making of the palanquin. Eminent floral experts from Bengaluru and Vellore were also specially commissioned for the purpose.

Earlier in the morning, ‘Asthanam’ was offered to the deities at the ‘Bangaru Vakili’ inside the hill temple. Immense importance is attached to the festival which signifies the commencing of the new financial year of the temple. Account books relating to the previous year were placed at the feet of the deity for divine approval.

Vastrams for the deity

In accordance with tradition, TTD pontiffs Periyakoil Kelviyappan Sadagopa Ramanuja Pedda Jeeyar and Narayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar presented six pairs of silk vastrams to the deity. Apoorva Varma, Additional Commissioner (Endowments) from Tamil Nadu, and Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner, also presented silk vastrams to the temple on behalf of the famous Sri Ranganatha temple in Srirangam.