Pushkarini at Simhachalam will be developed with all amenities, says Muttamsetti

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 August 2021 19:58 IST

Minister directs officials to clear garbage

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that Pushkarini at Simhachalam will be developed with all amenities for the devotees. He visited Pushkarini along with the officials of the Simhachalam Devasthanam here on Saturday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Pushkarini, considered holy by the devotees who come to Simhachalam shrine, was neglected by the previous government. He has asked the officials to clear the garbage in the surroundings of Pushkarini.

Advertising

Advertising

“Apart from serving the devotees, it is also a pleasant hangout spot for the locals. The devasthanam officials will prepare estimates for walking tracks, proper lighting, seating arrangements, change rooms, toilets and drinking water facility,” he added.

Simhachalam Devasthanam Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala was among those present.