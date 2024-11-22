Pushkar LI scheme prestressed concrete pipes damaged: Nimmala 

Water Resources Department (WRD) Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the lift irrigation systems across the state, stressing that all lift schemes are currently in a bad state.

In a reply to a question raised by TDP MLA Jyothula Nehru and others in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the Minister reiterated that due to the negligence of the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, 450 lift irrigation schemes in the State had been shut down, significantly impacting agricultural productivity. It impacted 4,00,000 acres of land left uncultivated. the State’s irrigation systems regressed by 20 years due to the policies of the YSRCP government. Administration in all sectors had been paralysed in all sectors due to the YSRCP government looting the State under the guise of welfare, he alleged.

Referring to Pushkar Lift Irrigation, the Minister said that prestressed concrete pipes of the LI schemes were broken and frequently rectified from time to time. Estimates were being prepared to get it rectified, he added.