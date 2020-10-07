Pusapati scion opposes move to privatise MR College

Urmila Gajapathi Raju seeks CM’s intervention to protect the institution

P. Urmila Gajapathi Raju, second daughter of former MANSAS Trust chairperson P. Ananda Gajapathi Raju strongly opposed the proposal to privatise of the Maharaja College (MR College) which was established by P. Vijaya Rama Gajapathi Raju-III, the then king of Vijayanagaram princely state in 1879.

Addressing the media, along with her mother Sudha Gajapathi Raju, second wife of Ananda Gajapathi Raju, here on Tuesday, Ms. Urmila urged the State government not to accept the privatisation proposals reportedly mooted by the present chairman of MANSAS Trust and her sister, P. Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju.

Removal of employees

Ms. Sanchaita is the daughter of Uma Gajapathi Raju, who took a divorce from Ananda Gajapathi Raju almost three decades ago. Later, Ananda Gajapathi Raju married Ms. Sudha Gajapathi Raju. Ms. Urmila, who has recently returned from the U.K. after completion of her higher studies, also opposed the reported removal of many employees from various educational institutions and offices of the MANSAS Trust.

“The recent decisions taken by Ms. Sanchaita are against the wishes of my forefathers who had set up and nurtured many great educational institutions such as MR College which has produced many eminent personalities. Such decisions will bring bad name to the government also. We have been trying for an audience with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain about our legitimate rights in the Trust and seek his intervention to protect MR College,” said Ms. Urmila.

Ms.Sudha Gajapathi Raju urged Ms. Jagan Mohan Reddy to safeguard the interests of thousands of employees of the MANSAS Trust.