Pursue research work on energy sectors to ensure sustainable future, students told

Ajay K. Sood, Scientific Advisor to Government of India delivers lecture at SVU

Ajay K. Sood, Scientific advisor to Government of India, is being felicitated by Innovation, Science & Technology Foundation (ISTF) members at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ajay K. Sood, Scientific Advisor to Government of India delivers lecture at SVU

Ajay K. Sood, Scientific Advisor to Government of India, laid emphasis on pursuing research on emerging energy sectors to ensure a sustainable future for the nation.

Prof. Sood was delivering a lecture on ‘India@2030: S&T Challenges and Opportunities’ at Sri Venkateswara University here on Monday, at an event organised by Innovation, Science and Technology Foundation (ISTF), a Tirupati-based scientific forum of academicians and intellectuals.

To make India self-reliant, he appealed to research institutes to focus on generation of green hydrogen and come up with alternatives to lithium batteries in the form of sodium, aluminium, potassium and magnesium, in view of the supply chain issues caused by lithium during the pandemic.

Prof. Sood also cautioned the nation on climate change and its negative consequences witnessed in the form of jump in temperature and cloudburst.

‘Green Hydrogen’

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on ‘Green Hydrogen’ to tide over climate change, he said the project involved investment of ₹6 lakh crore 2030 to create capacity to generate 170 GW and produce at least 4 MMT of GH2, thus averting 50 MMT in emission.

Prof. Sood recalled that his office had been working in collaboration with auto and electronics industry, BIS and certifying agencies on producing low-power AC charging points at affordable cost for two/three wheelers, power charging infrastructure in parking bays and high-power charging station for buses.

Similarly, he saw a great scope for medical devices industry and appealed to the industry to take a quantum leap, in view of the current dependence on imports.

Referring to ‘One Health’ project meant to integrate disease surveillance and control of wildlife, livestock and humans, he said it involved higher preparedness and disease outbreak response system. “India’s health sector is at the cusp of a revolution. During the pandemic, we not only proved with our Mobile Infection Testing and Reporting (MITR) labs, but also by giving vaccines to save lives,” he recalled.

ISTF President D.N. Rao saw India ensconced at the helm in chosen areas of national priorities. “COVID-19 brought us together to work collectively. We have demonstrated to the world what we are capable of,” Prof. Rao added.

SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy, Registrar O. Mahammad Hussain, ISTF Secretary T. Narayana Rao and IISER Director K.N. Ganesh felicitated Prof. Sood on the occasion.