‘Pursue higher studies in South Korea’

Trade between India and South Korea is set to reach new heights as bilateral agreements between the two nations have touched $10 billion, Consul General of South Korea for southern India Kim Hyung Tae has said.

Addressing a meeting at Acharya Nagarjuna University here, Mr. Kim said strategic partnership between the two countries had been strengthened after the G20 Summit organised in July when leaders of both the countries pledged greater economic ties.

Investments from South Korean firms are set to increase in future as more than 300 firms are to invest in various parts of the country. A work force of about 3,000 Koreans will be coming to India in the near future. Extending an open invitation to students to pursue higher education in South Korea, Mr. Kim said the country had a democratic tradition and was a free nation.

Cultural ties

Tracing the cultural links between the two countries to 4,000 BC, he said that Dolmens were found in both the countries, more so in Andhra Pradesh. He said both the nations had historical ties and were peaceful destinations.

Honorary Consul General of South Korea for Telangana Suresh Chukkapalli said South Korea emerged as a leader in automobiles, smart phones, and smart televisions, and there was no home where its products were not being used.

He asked the students to learn the Korean language and explore the culture for better career.

ANU Vice-Chancellor A. Rajendra Prasad said a Korean Centre of Excellence would be set up on the campus.

Later, the students were treated to some dance performances by Hispop, a South Korean troupe. The members displayed stunning pyrotechnics to the delight of the students.