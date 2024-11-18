Purshparchana at Old Sivalayam in Vijayawada on November 19

The deity at Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy Temple (Old Sivalayam) was adorned as Chamundeswari Devi on Monday, November 18, for the ‘Karthika Masa Nakta Deeksha Mahotsavam’.

The priests performed the rituals of ‘Trishati Khadgamala’, ‘Sahasranama Archana’, and ‘Maha Nyasa Purvaka Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam’, followed by ‘Mahalingarchana’, temple circumambulation, ‘Panchaharathi’, ‘Chaturveda Swasti’, blessing offering, and distribution of Teertha Prasadam.

On Tuesday, the day of Arudra Nakshatram, which is the birth star of Swamy Malleswara, there will be a special floral worship (‘Pushparchana’) at 11:00 a.m. for the processional deities of Sri Ganga Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy with various flowers. It will be followed by the ‘Maha Nyasa Purvaka Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam’ and ‘ghee-anna Abhishekam’ for Sri Malleswara Swamy at 2:00 p.m.