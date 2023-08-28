HamberMenu
‘Purification’ of TTD Trust Board is need of the hour, says BJP leader

August 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders during a signature campaign at Arasavalli temple in Srikakulam on Monday.

BJP leaders during a signature campaign at Arasavalli temple in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on August 28 (Monday) said that ‘purification’ of the new Trust Board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was the need of the hour, alleging that the State government had hurt the sentiments of the Hindus by appointing non-Hindus with alleged criminal background as members.

With the directive of the BJP leadership, the BJP activists staged a protest and launched a signature campaign in Srikakulam. Mr. Uamaheswara Rao said that the ‘conversion of the TTD board into a political platform’ was highly objectionable.

He demanded that the people who have adequate knowledge about the Hindu culture and traditions should be appointed as the members of the TTD. BJP Vizianagaram in-charge Bobbili Srinu and other leaders also staged a protest at Ramanarayanam temple over the same issue.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

