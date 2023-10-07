October 07, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Vaishnavite temples in the combined Chittoor district witnessed a heavy rush of devotees on Saturday, during the auspicious ‘Puratasi’ month, which, according to the Tamil calendar, is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala.

Every year, on this day, the third Saturday of Puratasi, thousands of devotees, particularly from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, throng the temples. Several pilgrims, in batches, walk hundreds of kilometres to reach Tirupati during the month. The TTD authorities made arrangements for the pilgrims to take a rest at its kalyana mandapams located at Nagari and Chittoor en route to Tirumala. At the same time, local people served the pilgrims food.

Meanwhile, thousands of women in Chittoor district, particularly in the border areas with Tamil Nadu, marked the day by offering special prayers at the Vaishnavite temples. The tradition in the border areas is that the women perform pujas standing on the rooftops, balconies, and open areas, offering food to Tirumala Hills.

The temples of Lord Venkateswara at Thondamanadu, Narayanavanam, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Appalayagunta, and Kaligiri were abuzz with local devotees, marking the Puratasi month fervor.