Purandeswari’s appointment as State chief will strengthen party in North Andhra region: BJP

July 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar on Tuesday said that the appointment of former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari as the State president of the BJP would strengthen the party in North Andhra region as she had toured extensively in all districts, including Srikakulam, Vizinagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam. In a press release, he said she had a special connection with Tekkali Assembly segment as her father N.T. Ramarao got elected from the constituency in 1994.

“Dr. Purandeswari is an intellectual and proved her talent in Parliament by raising issues after she was elected as MP from Visakhapatnam. Her appointment as BJP State president would boost the morale of all leaders and activists of [the] BJP across the State,” said Dr. Udaybhaskar.

