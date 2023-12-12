Purandeswari welcomes Supreme Court verdict on Article 370

December 12, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370 through which special status was granted to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), terming it a historic decision.

In a press release on Monday, Ms. Purandeswari said the BJP had been against double standards like a country having two Prime Ministers and separate flags and it was in accordance with that, the Modi Government got the Article 370 scrapped in a significant step towards integrating the trouble - torn State with India.

Scrapping of the impugned Article was a bold move by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considered J&K an integral part of India. The suspicious death of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh who fought against Article 370, during his visit to J&K was unforgettable, Ms. Purandeswari added.

