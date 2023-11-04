Purandeswari urges CJI to cancel bail of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy

November 04, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on November 4, requesting him to bring the criminal cases pending against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy to closure in six months by immediately cancelling his bail.

Ms. Purandeswari pointed out that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy and his “partners in crime” such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were out on bail for more than a decade by “exploiting the procedural gaps in the judicial system.”

“They have been allegedly taking advantage of repeated adjournments and hampering justice delivery by not appearing in the courts in the cases filed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income-Tax Department,” she said.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is A-2 in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets (DA) case, was granted bail by a special court way back in April 2012.

List of cases

Ms. Purandeswari said that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was facing 11 charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (Section 420 of IPC), an equal number of charges of criminal conspiracy (Section 120-B), six charges of forgery (Section 468), two charges of criminal breach of trust by a public servant/banker/merchant/ agent (Section 409), two charges of using forged document/electronic record (Section 471) and one charge of falsification of accounts (Section 477A).

She emphasised that the CBI had told the courts that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy played a key role in the conversion of black money into white through foreign investments made in Jagathi Publications owned by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family.

“Besides, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy has acquired valuable properties in Visakhapatnam on the basis of prior information about the proposed shifting of capital from Amaravati to the Port City as part of the move to decentralise administration,” she said.

Land, sand and liquor mafia

The BJP leader further alleged that there were several instances of Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s involvement in land, sand mining and liquor mafia through his ‘benamis’. “He threatens those questioning his misdeeds, which amounts to violation of bail conditions,” she added.

Viveka murder case

Another thing to be noted was that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was the first person to tell the media that former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy had died of a heart-attack when it was, in fact, a murder planned and executed by a few YSRCP leaders and relatives of the slain leader, Ms. Purandeswari said.

YSRCP Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, an accused in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, could not be arrested by the CBI, she said, and added that “this shows how they can delay the trial by misleading investigations and threatening witnesses.”

