Purandeswari to take charge as A.P. BJP president on July 13

Party activists are planning to take her in a rally from Gannavaram airport to State office in Vijayawada

July 08, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daggubati Purandeswari

Daggubati Purandeswari is arriving here on July 13 on her maiden visit after being recently appointed as the State BJP president. 

The party cadres are making arrangements to give her a rousing reception at the Gannavaram airport and take her in a rally up to the State party office. 

Ms. Purandeswari will assume charge there and address a party meeting at Venue Function Hall in the city in the evening, according to a press release by BJP State general secretary V. Suryanarayana Raju. 

He said the party office was being decked up for the event and the party cadres were eagerly looking up to Ms. Purandeswari to give them a direction for the upcoming elections. 

Ms. Purandeswari was announced as the party’s new State president on July 4 in place of Somu Veerraju who held that post from July, 2020. Prior to this posting, she was BJP’s national general secretary.

She joined the BJP in March 2014 after resigning from the Congress, which she joined in 2004 along with her husband Daggubati Venkateswara Rao.

