Purandeswari takes YSRCP govt.’s ‘financial irregularities’ to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s notice

July 27, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari submitted a representation on the financial irregularities allegedly committed by the Andhra Pradesh government to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on July 27 (Thursday).

Union Minister and BJP A.P. affairs in-charge V. Muraleedharan was present.

Ms. Purandeswari stated that in addition to raising loans within the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits, the State government was taking loans from other sources, and ensuring that these borrowings did not attract the FRBM norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the successor State of A.P. was formed in 2014, the debt burden stood at ₹97,000 crore, which ballooned to ₹3,62,375 crore by the end of 2019. “It has since increased to ₹10.77 lakh crore due to the mismanagement of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government,” she alleged.

Ms. Purandeswari said the objectionable thing about it was that the State government raised the loans through a corporation that did not have any income, and by mortgaging the State’s assets and showing the future revenue from liquor sales.

Further, the government deprived the employees of some of their statutory benefits (DA and GPF), and diverted the funds devolved by the Central government as per the 15th Financial Commission’s recommendation, Ms. Purandeswari stated, requesting Ms. Sitharaman to take action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.